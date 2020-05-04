Lincoln Maintains Flood Insurance Ranking
LINCOLN–(News Release May 4)–Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced that Lincoln has maintained the Community Rating System’s class 5 rating from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The rating translates to a 25-percent reduction in flood insurance costs for Lincoln residents who participate in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
“Maintaining this rating status allows property owners substantial savings in flood insurance due to the flood prevention efforts instituted by the City,” Elliott said. “The system rewards cities like Lincoln for taking extra steps to protect residents from floods. Lincoln is proud to maintain this rating making the City one of the highest in the nation, and the highest in Nebraska.”
Approximately 13.8 percent of Lancaster County is covered by floodplains and flood insurance is required for every federally-insured loan for properties within the 100-year floodplain. NFIP is a federally-backed flood insurance program and the rating gives participants potential savings of up to $360 per year. The rating is verified every five years.
Elliott recognized and commended the Building and Safety and the Watershed Management divisions of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Departments for their work with FEMA, and their flood mitigation activities to protect the environment and prevent damage to private property and public infrastructure.