Lincoln Libraries Honored as National Winners in Reading Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries announced Monday that it is one of the national winners of Beanstack’s Second Annual Winter Reading Challenge.

Lincoln participants read for more than 3 million minutes. The program, sponsored by billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” personality Mark Cuban, challenged 250 libraries nationally to meet a collective goal of reading at least 5 million minutes and 75,000 books in January.

The Lincoln libraries will donate its share of a $35,000 prize to the Begin with Books program, which provides new books to low-income families. LCL was also a national winner last year, with readers logging more than 1.5 million minutes.

Local reading challenge winners include: