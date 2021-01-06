Lincoln/Lancaster County Vaccine Update
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and its partners – Bryan Health, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln Surgical Hospital, and Bluestem Health – have received about 9,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for primary health care providers. About 7,400 doses have now been administered by LLCHD and the partners locally. The vaccine is NOT yet available to the general public.
LLCHD is working with community partners on potential locations for public vaccination clinics once COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available. No decisions have been made.
Because vaccine supply is limited, vaccinations are being given in phases.
- Individuals in Phase 1A is currently being vaccinated. Phase 1A includes health care personnel, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The first round of doses for EMTs is now complete. Hospitals continue to vaccinate health care personnel and vaccinations are underway for residents and staff of some long-term care facilities. Vaccine will soon be available for others who are in Phase 1A, including home health and hospice care providers, school nurses, dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants. Some health care providers and EMTs are already receiving their second dose of vaccine.
- LLCHD and its community partners are now actively planning for the vaccination of individuals in Phase 1B, which includes people age 75 and older and essential workers. The state has not yet set a start date for Phase 1B, and more information will be provided in the coming weeks.
The state has announced that it will introduce a website in the coming weeks for residents to register for vaccinations. As the State develops its system, LLCHD will work with State officials to determine how the registry will work in conjunction with the local Health Department’s vaccination plan.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precaution to protect themselves and others. Continue to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.
