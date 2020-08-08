Lincoln-Lancaster County Remains at Low-Orange COVID-19 Risk
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced on Friday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain at low-orange for a second consecutive week.
Although the risk of the virus spreading in Lincoln remains high, Health Director Pat Lopez said key indicators are headed in the right direction. The average number of daily cases was up to 48 in mid-July, and since the Directed Health Measure (DHM) with the mask mandate went into effect July 20th, there has not been a continued increase.
“The bottom line is that we are seeing fewer infections,” Lopez said. “This does suggest that the Directed Health Measure (DHM) and increased use of face coverings has contributed to this decline. However, more data is needed to identify the relationship between mask wearing and the probability of infection.”
The current Directed Health Measure (DHM) went into effect July 20th and remains in effect through August 31st.
