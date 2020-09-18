Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Positive For Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 18, 2020) Lincoln reported 72 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Friday, a slightly drop from the 80 cases the City and County have been averaging over the past two weeks. 5,540 cases have been reported since the Pandemic began in March.
The Health Department has placed the Covid Risk Dial in the middle of the Orange Range, indicating a continued high risk of spread of the virus.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also revealed Friday that City-County Health Director Pat Lopez tested positive for Covid 19.