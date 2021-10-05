Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Cases Top 39,000
(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Monday 61 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported. 76 were reported Saturday and 6 more Sunday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 39,036 cases.
97 COVID cases are being treated at Lincoln hospitals…46 of those patients are from Lancaster County.
The COVID Risk Dial remains in the low-orange, high risk category.
Current Directed Health Measures remain in effective through October 28th, which includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, October 7, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. – first and second doses
- Friday, October 8, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School – first and second doses
- Sunday, October 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, October 11, 1 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Friday, October 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
Booster doses
LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment only through designated booster clinics and will use an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is starting with residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
READ MORE: Prison Changing Operational Schedule