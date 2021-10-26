Lincoln/Lancaster County Close To Vaccination Goal
(KFOR NEWS October 26, 2021) Lincoln and Lancaster County health officials have always had 75% as the vaccination goal for everyone 16 and older. As of Monday, the total was 74.9%.
Monday’s update from the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department came 3 days before Directed Health Measures are set to expire. The DHM requires everyone 2 years and older to wear a mask. The COVID Risk Dial remains in the elevated yellow or moderate risk category.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Wednesday, October 27, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for age 65 and older
- Friday, October 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for age 65 and older
Booster doses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 21 approved booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. There are now booster dose recommendations for all three COVID-19 vaccines. LLCHD plans to offer Moderna booster dose clinics beginning the week of October 25 through 29. Clinic dates are being determined and LLCHD will provide additional details in the near future.
CDC Pfizer and Moderna booster recommendations:
Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved at six months after a second dose for the following groups:
- People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care facilities
- People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19
- People who work or live in settings where they have increased exposure to COVID-19
The Health Department currently provides Pfizer booster doses and will start offering Moderna booster doses at some of its booster dose clinics. The Health Department will provide more information on Moderna booster clinics soon.
CDC Johnson & Johnson booster recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
LLCHD will contact eligible Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments. The Health Department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. So far, more than 10,000 people have received Pfizer booster doses at LLCHD and partner clinics.
Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
