Lincoln Lab Starts Statewide Covid Testing
Lincoln, NE (May 5, 2020) The laboratory processing Covid-19 tests for the new TEST NEBRASKA effort is the one at St. Elizabeth’s CHI in Lincoln. CEO Derrick Vance said the laboratory was set up, validated, and “ready to go” as of 10 pm Monday night. The goal, according to Vance, is to process 3000 tests per day.
The tests will be taken to St. Elizabeth’s each day by the State Patrol, according to Vance. “We are staffing up the lab so that it can run throughout the day and night” he said. “We are excited to be that partner and grateful for the opportunity”.
Governor Pete Ricketts thanked CHI for making accommodations including the opening up of space and moving patients in order to make room for the lab.
Ricketts also declared the week of May 6-12 as National Nurses Month in Nebraska.