Lincoln Jewelry Store Robbed Late Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 9)–A robbery late Friday morning inside an east Lincoln jewelry store.

Police were called to Zales inside Gateway Mall, where a man walked into the store and demanded that one of the display cases be opened. LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says when the employee refused, the man pulled out a hammer and started shattering the glass to a couple of display cases, causing $3,000 in damage.

Thomas says the man grabbed 11 pieces of jewelry, including eight diamond bracelets for a loss of more than $10,000. The suspect is described as a male about 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, with a black face covering, gray hoodie, blue jeans and tan and white shoes.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.