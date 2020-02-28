Lincoln Is The Best State Capital For Renters
(KFOR NEWS February 28, 2020) RENTCafe.com, an apartment search website and research blog found Lincoln scored the highest points in ranking the best state capitals for renters.
Adrian Rosenberg of RENTCafe found the average rent in Lincoln is $975 on a median income of just under $57,000, resulting in a rent-to-income of 21%…the best all state capitals. Renters represent the majority in Lincoln at 57%. Affordable rents don’t necessarily mean lower-quality apartments. Lincoln boasts a whopping 34% share of high-end units. And finally: Lincoln is one of the safest state capitals in the US with a violent crime rate below the national level.
