Lincoln is Number 1 for Flu Activity in Nation

According to a recent Walgreens Flu Index, Lincoln is listed as the top area for flu activity in the nation

The Flu Index illustrates which populations are experiencing the highest incidence of flu using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza. The index lists the Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney area as the top market, and Omaha as No. 4.

You can view the whole the index, here.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says 31 people have died from influenza-related causes this flu season.

The data, which is current through Jan. 19, says of the 31 deaths, two were pediatric deaths. The average age of those killed from flu-related causes is 73. The data includes reports from September 30, 2018 through Jan. 25.

