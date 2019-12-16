Lincoln Is City With Caring Spirit

(KFOR NEWS December 16, 2019) With the holidays reminding Americans to look out for one another through acts of kindness like charitable giving – Americans donated over $427 billion in 2018 – the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Most Caring Cities in America as well as accompanying videos.
In order to identify the most compassionate places in America, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 39 key metrics. The data set ranges from homelessness rate to share of income donated to charity to special-education teachers per capita.
The Caring Spirit in Lincoln (1=Most Caring; 50=Avg.)
- 15th – % of Sheltered Homeless Persons
- 20th – Child Poverty Rate
- 9th – Teachers’ Care for Students’ Well-Being
- 1st – Population Working in Community & Social Services per Capita
- 3rd – Driving Fatalities per Capita
For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-caring-cities/17814/
