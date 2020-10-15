Lincoln Inmate Arrested In Omaha
(KFOR NEWS October 15, 2020) An inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) on October 2, 2020 was arrested Tuesday by the Omaha Police Department.
Officers took Bailey Scruggs into custody around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. He faces new charges including theft by unlawful taking and criminal impersonation.
Scruggs started serving his sentence on September 6, 2017. He is serving five to eight years on charges out of Douglas County that include burglary and tampering with a juror/witness/information. He has a tentative release date of September 6, 2021.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
