Lincoln Indian Center To Close For All But Community, Rental Events

The Lincoln Indian Center says it’s closing down operations and will remain open only for community and rental events as it tries to regain its financial footing.

A news release issued Tuesday says the center will provide only the limited event services until enough financial aid is obtained to support a full reopening. Its full-time services have included drug and alcohol counseling and food aid.

Late last year the center lost a $70,000 grant that helped keep the heat on, lights running and trash out. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also terminated the center’s role as the administrator and distribution site for the federal Commodities Supplemental Food Program. The department cited “irregularities in the financial practices.”

