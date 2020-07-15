Lincoln In Covid Waiting Period
Lincoln, NE (July 15, 2020) Daily Counts of Covid-19 cases will forecast what happens next in the City and County’s battle against the Corona Virus. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird threatened Tuesday to close down bars, restaurants and public gatherings if the rapid increase in cases continues.
Today’s reported included 29 new cases, lower than recent days but still above the past month’s average.
- For the week ending Saturday, July 11, 230 new cases were reported, the highest weekly total since the week of May 17 through 23. About 57 percent of the new cases in the last two weeks have been individuals ages 20 to 29, an age group that makes up just 18.5 percent of the local population.
- The weekly positivity rate has increased from 3.1 percent at the end of June to about 7.5 percent last week.
- The number of local hospitalizations is up from nine on July 3 to 21 today. That includes 11 Lancaster County residents (one on ventilator) and 10 from other communities (two on ventilators).
The City has delivered letters to bars to remind them of the local restrictions, and Scott Holmes of the City-County Health Department said those not following local laws face immediate closure. Mayor Gaylor Baird said the City would decide by Friday if further restrictions are needed.
Nebraska’s daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 300 for the first time since late May. The state’s online virus tracker on Wednesday showed 318 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 21,700 since the outbreak began. The last time Nebraska recorded so many cases in a day was May 29, when 393 were confirmed.