The Lincoln Hotel Group has new plans for the corner of 9th and O which includes a $30 million, 140 to 150 room hotel.

The group scrapped original plans for a 12-story luxury hotel because it went over budget. Now it’s a 6-story hotel, a parking garage and room for possible retail.

If city leaders like the plan when they see it on Wednesday, the Lincoln Hotel Group hopes details can be finalized by June.

