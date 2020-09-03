Lincoln Hits Highest Daily Covid Count So Far
Lincoln, NE (September 3, 2020) Lincoln and Lancaster County confirmed 108 new cases of Covid-19 today. The community total of cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 4,308. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 40 new cases in the latest 24 hour period. Among that total were three new COVID-19 clusters. They include the first in a residence hall with six cases on the third floor of Eastside Suites, and two additional Greek houses, Chi Omega sorority (five cases) and FarmHouse fraternity, with eight cases.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha has quarantined four of its sports teams after some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. UNO shut down workouts and quarantined members of its men’s basketball, women’s softball, men’s baseball and women’s volleyball teams. That came after the results of 13 UNO athletes who were tested came back positive for the virus. UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says none of the athletes has show any symptoms.
Mayor Gaylor Baird will be a guest on CNN at 8:30 a.m. CDT Friday, September 4 to talk about the increase of COVID-19 in the Midwest.
On Wednesday, the Mayor served as moderator for a U.S. Conference of Mayors webinar on COVID-19 and the reopening of university campuses. She is Chair of the USCM Mayors and Metro Universities Task Force.
