Lincoln High Schools Opening At 50% Capacity
(KFOR NEWS July 28, 2020) Lincoln high schools will only be half full when classes start in 14 days.
LPS says 2 predetermined groups will alternate between in-person instruction at school and ZOOM instruction from home. Students with last names beginning with A-thru-K will go to school on Monday and Tuesday. Students with last names L-to-Z will go on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will alternate between groups.
Students will attend class via Zoom when at home ands attendance will be taken. Specifics about the LPS reopening plan are being emailed now to families.
READ MORE: Start of school does not worry head of Bryan Medical Center