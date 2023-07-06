Lincoln High Names Dunn as School’s New Head Baseball Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Lincoln High has announced that Chaz Dunn will be the school’s new head baseball coach starting in the 2024 season.

Dunn played college baseball at Peru State, where he was the school’s athlete of the month, selected to the Mid-Plains League All-Star team and was a three-time Heart of America Conference Scholar Athlete. He also earned two bachelors of science degrees at Peru State and currently teaches business at Lincoln High.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Lincoln High baseball program, and I’m excited to share my passion and energy for the game with the whole Links community,” Dunn said in a statement.

Lincoln High athletic director Pat Gatzemeyer said in a news release, “Chaz is an excellent classroom teacher and his excitement for coaching is a reflection of his desire to help each player develop and achieve success. Chaz will set high expectations while helping student-athletes understand the process for improvement on the field and in the classroom.”

This past spring, Lincoln High finished with a 3-18 record that included a 15-1 loss in the opening round of the A-5 district tournament to Millard North.