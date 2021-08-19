Lincoln Health and Safety Officials Speak Up About Drug Overdoses
(KFOR NEWS August 19, 2021) Another drug overdose in Lincoln…at least the 10th one this week.
Police Capt. Ben Miller tells KFOR NEWS a 32 year old man was found in the 2300 block of West O Street around 6 last night (Wednesday). Same as previous overdoses…cocaine laced with fentenyl. The man is expected to survive.
It happened as public safety officials prepare to address Lincoln’s drug overdose problem.
Health Director, Pat Lopez, Fire Chief, Dave Engler and Centerpointe staff will join Acting Police Chief, Brian Jackson and LPD Narcotics Captain, Ryan Dale, to provide information on the recent overdoses happening in Lincoln.
KFOR’s Jeff Motz will be at the 9am briefing.
READ MORE: Crete Woman Missing