LINCOLN HAS TWO MORE DEATHS FROM COVID-19
Lincoln, NE (November 16, 2020) Two more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 61 since the beginning of the Pandemic. The individuals were two women in their 70s and 80s. One was hospitalized and one was in a nursing home.
LLCHD reports 202 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 13,077. Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 218 new cases each day.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 4,673 to 4,711
Overall positivity rate since March 15:
Lancaster County – up from 11.2 to 11.3 percent
State – up from 14.2 to 14.8 percent
National – up from 7.7 to 7.8 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 136 with 52 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 84 from other communities (12 on ventilators).
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is now in the red position. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
- Work from home if possible.
- Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
- Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.
LLCHD reminds the public that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.
New Local Directed Health Measure In Effect Monday, November 16th