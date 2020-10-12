LINCOLN HAS 32ND DEATH FROM COVID-19
Lincoln, NE (October 12, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Health Department today announced that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 32. The individual was a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to her family and friends on behalf of the City.
LLCHD reports 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,534. Lancaster County has
The website COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov contains a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,228 to 3,271
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.6 percent
- State – up from 10.1 percent to 10.2 percent
- National – down from 8 percent to 7.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 55 with 29 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (four on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
- Work from home when possible.
- Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
- Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
- Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.