Lincoln Grocer: Challenging Time
Lincoln, NE (April 16, 2020) “It pains me to say this, as a grocery, but please limit your shopping to once a week” said Jayne Raybould, a City Council member and co-owner of Lincoln based Russ’s Market and Super Saver. “We have been terribly busy trying to fulfill shoppers’ needs and keep our employees safe” she said.
Bring a list, send only one member of your family to shop, and be efficient, are among her list of suggestions. “Try to touch only those items that you are going to purchase, particularly in the produce area” she asked. Bringing your own bottle of hand sanitizer, using the store provided wipes on your cart, washing your hands when you get home and washing all produce are also among her suggestions.
“Lastly a big thank you to our customers and the many kindnesses they have shown to our employees” Raybould said.