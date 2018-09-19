An 11-year-old Lincoln girl was killed and six other people were injured during a crash in Missouri on Tuesday.

Bolivar Police said around 12:25 am on Tuesday, officers found that 1993 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Maria Borland, 40, of Lincoln, was driving southbound when she apparently drove off the right side of the road.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle swerved to the left where it left the roadway again into the median, which was loose dirt and gravel due to construction.

The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The vehicle contained seven occupants, all from Lincoln, police said.

The six passengers outside of Borland were all under the age of 18, and two occupants were ejected as the vehicle was rolling over. The passenger who was fatally injured was an 11-year-old female.

Two passengers were transported by helicopter to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, and the other four, including Borland, were taken by Ambulance to Cox South Hospital.

The post Lincoln Girl Killed in Missouri Traffic Crash appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.