Lincoln Fire & Rescue To Open Fire Station 16
Lincoln Fire & Rescue will open fire station 16 with engine 16 on May 27th at 7:00am.
In April of 2015, voters approved a ¼-cent sales tax increase to support two public safety projects; four fire stations and the replacement of the City’s emergency 911 radio system. The opening of fire station 16 completes the new station builds promised to the citizens of Lincoln.
Interim Fire Chief Patrick Borer speaking on behalf of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, would like to thank the citizens of Lincoln for their on-going support.
“It is just so exciting to be able to get all the new stations open to better serve our community,” said Chief Borer.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue will host an official opening of station 16 when it is safe to do so.