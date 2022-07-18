Lincoln Fire & Rescue Receives Lifesaving Equipment Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
(KFOR NEWS July 18, 2022) Lincoln NE – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is better equipped to keep Lincoln safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $22,881.00 grant will be used to purchase much-needed Dive Dry Suits and fulfill a critical need within the community.
“We want to extend our gratitude to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Lincoln, NE for providing us with this grant,” said Fire Chief Dave Engler. “These funds will allow us to provide even greater support for our community.”
The dive dry suits provide the rescuer with environmental protection by way of thermal insulation and exclusion of water. LFR divers wear these suits near cold or contaminated water.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 127 grants to public safety organizations across the country. The 127 grants totaling nearly $3 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.
