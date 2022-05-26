Lincoln Fire Fighters Endorse Flood In First District Congressional Race
Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2022) Today, the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 644, announced its endorsement of Republican candidate for Congress Mike Flood.
“Mike Flood cares deeply about the safety and wellbeing of the first responders who serve our communities,” said Lincoln Fire Fighters Association President Adam Schrunk. “Our members know Mike has their backs, and he’ll do a great job representing our district in Congress.”
“I’m grateful for the brave service of our firefighters and EMTs, and it’s an honor to have the endorsement of the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association” said Flood. “In Congress, I’ll work to ensure we always stand behind those who keep our communities safe and provide them the resources they need to get the job done.”