Lincoln Fire And Rescue Recognized For Care Of Heart Attack Patients
Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) has received the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2020 Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.
“LFR takes great pride in providing a high level of medical care to our community, but it certainly boosts morale, even more, when we get recognition year after year from our national EMS colleagues on proof of these efforts,” said Fire Chief Michael Despain. “I’m grateful for the men and women of LFR that strive every day to provide the care I’d want for my family in a time of crisis.”
On Monday, September 28, LFR will recognize six Lincoln residents who helped save the life of a heart attack victim in August. After noticing that the man was suffering a cardiac event, they performed CPR, activated the EMS system and defibrillated prior to the arrival of LFR. The STEMI was recognized by LFR paramedics who transported the patient directly to the catheterization lab at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital.
“This case illustrates the perfect pre-hospital scenario and patient outcome. The bystander intervention combined with the competence of our paramedics and EMTs at LFR completes the chain of survival. I continue to be proud of our providers here at LFR.” said Chief of EMS Roger Bonin.
The awards will be presented at 10:45 a.m. at Fire Station 15, 6601 Pine Lake Road. The patient will be present at the ceremony. Masks are required.