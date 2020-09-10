Lincoln Fire And Rescue Hosts Virtual Patriot Day Ceremony
(KFOR NEWS September 10. 2020) Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) invites the public to a virtual Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:45 a.m., Friday, September 11.
The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and includes a flag raising by the LFR Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from September 11, 2001; a last call Bell Ceremony; and remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Interim Fire Chief Mike Despain.
The event will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel. It is available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
More information on Lincoln Fire and Rescue is available at fire.lincoln.ne.gov.