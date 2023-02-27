Lincoln Educator Launches Campaign For Seat on the Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–Lifelong Lincoln resident and educator Bailey Feit is running for the District 2 seat on the Lincoln City Council. That seat would represent southeast Lincoln

Feit said in a news release to KFOR News she has entered the race to help make Lincoln a better place for people to call home and have the opportunity to be successful.

“I’ll support our firefighters and police officers, our local businesses to create good paying jobs for everyone, and hold the line on property taxes” she added. Feit also said she supports building a second water source to ensure that every person has access to clean water as Lincoln continues to grow.

Feit is a Lincoln High graduate, has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Doane University in Crete and another Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Feit currently works as UNL’s early college and career STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast High School and is currently enrolled in Doctoral Classes at UNL.

Feit spent nine years teaching math at Lincoln North Star High School before serving as UniServ Coordinator at the Lincoln Education Association, and Stewardship Coordinator and later Director of Operations at the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.