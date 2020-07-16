Lincoln Education Association Issues “Statement Of Concern”
July 15, 2020—The Lincoln Education Association, which represents 2,300 teachers and staff in Lincoln Public Schools, issued a “statement of concern” Thursday on LPS’s plan for the full reopening of schools in LPS in August.
“While we applaud the district’s efforts to craft plans in consultation with health professionals and with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, we are particularly troubled by the recent upswing in COVID cases in Lancaster County. Rather than trending lower, our community spread of COVID is clearly increasing.”
The Association statement is critical of plans to link the partial or total re-opening to the level of the City’s Covid 19 risk dial, saying “it appears that the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID Risk Dial recommendations contain guidance that is contrary to a full reopening of schools.”
The LLCHD guidelines for the “orange” category call for the following practices outside the home in work, social, and in public:
• Stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care, or food
• Distance at least 6 feet from anyone outside the home
• Work from home if possible
• Individual outdoor activities such as walking, biking, etc. are acceptable
• Smallest number of contacts feasible
• No large gatherings or events, no more than 10 people
The Association says the Lincoln Public Schools plan for the “orange” category includes
• All students in grades Pre-K through 8 (elementary and middle schools) will attend school in person.
• In high schools (grades 9-12) 100 percent of students attending in person, with the possibility of reducing the number of students in grades 9-12 in the building at one time with a rotating schedule.
LEA said “Educators want to be back in school. We care deeply for our students and their families. However, we are concerned that the plan to reopen our school buildings while we are still in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic presents too great a risk to community health and safety. ”
The statement suggested a different plan. “Our preference would be for a delayed reopening of school buildings until we are firmly in the green range on the COVID risk dial, or until we have 14 days with no new cases. In the meantime, students can be served in a remote learning environment, and because we have had more time to design and implement more robust remote learning plans, we could feel confident of delivering educational value to our students. Alternatively, LPS could consider a plan other than full-capacity reopening; perhaps staggered attendance could be explored that would also allow for physical distancing within our already-crowded classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias.”
Superintendent Steve Joel has announced he will release the full, detailed plan for fall operations this coming Tuesday, July 21. KFOR will broadcast his presentation live at 3:30 P.M. as part of the Mayor’s regular Covid-19 briefing.