Lincoln East, Southeast Speech and Debate Teams Honored at National Competition

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–Of the 86 schools that have been competing for more than ten years at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast are among that group.

East has sent speech and debate teams to the tournament for at least 50 years, while Southeast has done the same the past 40 years. Both have been honored for their commitment to the Speech and Debate Tournament.

The national tournament was held this month in Phoenix. The competition will be held June 16-21, 2024 in Des Moines.