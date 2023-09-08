Lincoln East Pitcher Carter Mick Commits To Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–It seems as if the Lincoln East baseball team has developed a pipeline to sending players to the Nebraska baseball program.

The latest Spartan to commit is senior left-handed pitcher Carter Mick.

An All-State selection in baseball and a starter on the East boys basketball team, Mick verbally committed to the Huskers on Thursday night. He’s been a major component to the Spartans’ success.

Mick threw 19 and 2/3 innings in the district championship game and two appearances in the NSAA Class A state baseball tournament. He allowed three runs and recorded 30 strikeouts, with a 1.31 ERA and had an 8-1 spring record for East, while helping them to their first Class A state baseball title.

Mick was also influential in East’s Legion program, helping Carpetland to state and regional titles this summer and a runner-up finish at the American Legion World Series.

Mick is the latest commitment in the Huskers’ 2024 recruiting class. He will join former Spartan and left-handed pitcher Jalen Worthley, along with current East teammates and 2025 Husker commits Troy Peltz and Joey Senstock in the Nebraska program.