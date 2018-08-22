A report released on Wednesday gives Lincoln five Top 10 rankings for its parks. The group, Trust of Public Land said the goal of the report is to bring awareness to the importance of parks. Of the country’s top 100 cities, Lincoln ranks third for golf courses and fifth for playgrounds and trail miles.

J.J. Yost of Lincoln’s Park and Recreation Department told KFOR News it’s important to their department to have a park or green space available nearby for Lincoln citizens. “The majority of the population of Lincoln is within a half-mile or a ten-minute walk of a neighborhood park, ” Yost said.

The data from The Trust for Public land shows that public spending on parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities increased by 6% in 2018, from $7.1 billion in 2017 to $7.5 billion this year. Combined with $500 million from public/private park partnerships, total park spending totaled $8 billion in this last fiscal year.

“Everyone deserves a great park within a 10-minute walk of home,” said Diane Regas, president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. “Sound research and data are necessary tools for increasing access to parks, so that every person—regardless of their income, race or zip code—can experience the immense benefits that parks provide.”

Omaha was named one of the cities with the most pickleball courts per capita in the country.

You can read the full report here.

The post Lincoln Earns Five Top 10 Rankings for Parks appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.