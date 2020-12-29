Lincoln Declares Snow Emergency
Lincoln, NE (12-29-2020) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 1 p.m. TODAY. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Residential street plowing is under way. Residential parking bans are not in effect.
Eighty-five City and contractor crews continue to plow arterial streets. Residents are asked to refrain from parking on streets to give plows as much room as possible. Depending on snow accumulation, multiple passes may be required.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Weather conditions: Snow
Street conditions: Arterial streets are snow covered and snow packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots, hidden hazards and windrows of snow from plowing operations.
LTU appreciates drivers giving plow crews room to safely clear snow. Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
