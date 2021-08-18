Lincoln Craft Beer Tour Returns
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2021) Back for its fourth year, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to announce the 2021 Lincoln Craft Beer Tour, spotlighting local craft breweries, cideries, distilleries and locations that serve these locally made beverages.
The Lincoln CVB started the tour in 2017 to introduce the robust and varied options that exist in Lincoln for craft beer connoisseurs and newcomers alike. This year, 15 different sites are participating, with a mix of established locales and brand new ones alike. While in previous years the tour has focused on only craft beer, this year’s tour also includes local ciders, spirits
and participating venues that take pride in offering “drink local” options.
“The experience around craft beer and the role local breweries and producers play when it comes to tourism continues to increase, having a positive effect on our community,” says Jeff Maul, Executive Director-Vice President of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are excited to bring back a favorite activity to promote these local spots that serve as both a popular local hang out and tourist attraction for visitors to our community.”
Those that wish to participate in the tour can pick up their free craft beer booklet at the Lincoln Visitors Center, located at 7th and P streets in the Haymarket. Each booklet has information on beer styles, beer facts and other fun items to help participants enjoy the local beverage of their choice.
To take part in this year’s tour, participants must be at least 21 years of age with a limit of one booklet per person.
Full details on how to participate at each participating location and other information can be found at lincoln.org/beertour.
