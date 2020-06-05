Lincoln Covid Risk Now “Moderate”
Lincoln’s Covid-19 Risk Dial dropped into the “Moderate” range Friday, indicating the possibility of spreading the virus.
“For the first time, we have had three consecutive weeks of decreasing numbers of positive cases” said City-County Health Director Pat Lopez.
The risk of becoming infected with the disease still exists, according to Lopez.
Other factors such as the percentage of tests coming back positive, the hospital and health system capacity, also indicated the risk from the virus is decreasing.
At the same time, the Mayor announced that a person died from the virus in the past 24 hours, the tenth in Lincoln attributed to the pandemic.