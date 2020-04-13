LIncoln Covid 19 Case Total Still Rising
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird opened her daily briefing by announcing that a fourth case of Covid 19 had been confirmed in Lincoln Monday. The latest case brings the Lincoln/Lancaster County total to 56.
City-County Health Director Pat Lopez said that Lincoln’s Health Care providers are increasing their capacity for testing. Both Bryan Health and CHI Health, she said, are building their capability daily. The service is still available only with a Doctor’s referral, she said, but added that enough testing capacity is now available that those beyond the most endangered group can now receive tests.