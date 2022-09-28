Lincoln Couple Killed In Morrill County Crash

(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2022) Two people from Lincoln were killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in Morrill County

The Nebraska State Patrol’s preliminary investigation shows just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.

Killed were 74 year old, Joyce Glaesemann, and 75 year old, William Glaesemann, both of Lincoln. The driver of the semi, 46 year old, Victor Hernandez, of New Mexico, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, Morrill County EMS, Bayard Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, NDOT, and NSP all responded to

the crash.

READ MORE: LES Sends Crews For Storm Relief After Hurricane Ian