Lincoln Clinics Start First Doses For People 18 And Older
(KFOR NEWS April 15, 2021) Large-scale COVID clinics going on this week are providing first doses to residents age 18 and older. Vaccinations may be offered to those in younger age groups depending on the supply of vaccine and the available appointments.
As individuals in specific age groups and those with serious health conditions are contacted to schedule vaccinations, family members living in the same households are now able to schedule vaccinations as well. LLCHD is also contacting household members of those in age groups previously vaccinated. The health department continues to work with Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth to hold clinics for people with serious health conditions. LLCHD recently contacted residents age 16 and up with serious health conditions to schedule appointments at upcoming clinics.
Clinics this week:
- Thursday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses
- Saturday, April 17, Drive-Through Clinic at 6100 “O” Street, in drive-through garages at the north parking lot of the former Sears store at Gateway Mall.
Registration: There are appointments available for this week’s first dose clinics. Lancaster County residents can complete the quick and simple registration process now at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. Those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment as vaccine becomes available. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 62
Total number of cases: 30,313
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 230
Recoveries: 27,212
Weekly positivity rate: The community positivity rate will be used for reporting moving forward. This rate does not include the random mitigation testing being implemented at UNL. The test over test method is still used and is calculated by taking the number of all positive tests and divided by the number of total tests done in the community.
- April 3 through 10: 7.1 percent
- April 11 through 14: 7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 32 with 24 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and eight from other communities (none on ventilators).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 143,229
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 98,177
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
