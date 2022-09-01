Lincoln City Libraries Eliminates Overdue Fees   

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) has announced effective September 1st, it will stop charging overdue fees on all library materials. Library patrons will still be charged the repair or replacement costs for lost and damaged items.

LCL will also forgive overdue fine debts, but not lost/damaged item debts. Items not returned 21 days after the due date are considered lost.

Traci Glass, Assistant Library Director, said that research shows overdue fines serve as a barrier to equitable access and dissuade the use of library services by lower income families, in addition to not being an effective tool in the return of library materials.

“It is the mission of Lincoln City Libraries to foster the power of reading and provide open access to all forms of information to enrich lives every day,” Glass said. “This policy will enhance our ability to provide important access to all Lincoln residents.”

Glass said that overdue fines represent only 1%, or about $99,550, of the LCL budget. The elimination of overdue fines was recently approved by the City Council as part of the 2022-2024 City budget.

Lincoln City Libraries eliminated overdue fines for youth materials in 2019. For more information on LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

