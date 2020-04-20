Lincoln City Libraries Celebrate National Library Week With Scavenger Hunt
(KFOR NEWS April 20, 2020) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to celebrate National Library Week by participating in a drive-through scavenger hunt, April 19 through 25. Each library branch will feature a special character or display that participants will be able to view from their vehicles. Find the printable game sheet and information at lincolnlibraries.org, and at @LN KLibraries on Facebook or at lnklibraries on Instagram.
This year’s library week theme, “Find Your Place at the Library,” highlights how libraries offer services and digital content their communities need now more than ever. “As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, libraries around the country are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to eBooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes, activities, and so much more,” said Pat Leach, LCL Director.
Although LCL locations are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, library staff continue to serve community needs via pickup service and online resources. Staff have filled over 10,000 orders for materials since mid-March. Online resources include animated, talking picture books, Read Aloud Lincoln Facebook Live storytimes, a testing and education reference center, ACT practice tests, as well as eBooks and audio books for all ages.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and observed in libraries across the country each April. All school, public, academic and special libraries participate.
For information about LCL and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
