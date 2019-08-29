Lincoln City Libraries Celebrate Card Sign-Up Month

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September with free giveaways for young readers.
Children ages 12 and under who sign up for a library card during September will receive coupons for a free kid’s meal at Piezano’s and free entry to Roca Berry Farm. Coupons are available at all LCL branches.
Coupons are limited to one per child and must be redeemed in September. Children who already have a library card may receive coupons by visiting the library with their card or having the librarian verify their account.
“Libraries provide free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops, and the expertise of librarians,” said Vicki Wood, LCL Youth Services Coordinator. “That makes a library one of the most cost effective back-to-school supplies.”
