Lincoln City Libraries Announces 2020 One Book–One Lincoln Title
(KFOR NEWS September 7, 2020) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano as the book selected for the 2020 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. It is available from LCL in print, large type, compact disc as well as downloadable audio and eBook formats.
The book is about a 12-year-old survivor of a plane crash struggling to find a place for himself in a world without his family. “Dear Edward” was named one of the best books of the year by the New York Times Book Review, winner of the Ridenhour Book Prize, Silver Winner of the California Book Award and a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.
The runners up for the 2020 program were “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou and “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. The book selection process began in February when an 18-member selection team of community readers narrowed the 259 nominations down to the top three.
Library staff is available for virtual book discussions, which can be scheduled by contacting Librarian Caitlin Lombardo at 402-441-8575. Additional online events are being planned, including a virtual visit by the author on November 15.
LCL has sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book–One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.
