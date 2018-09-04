Lincoln City Libraries Announce 2018 One Book-One Lincoln Title

Lincoln City Libraries today announced “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann has been selected for the 2018 One Book–One Lincoln community reading program. The book is available from LCL in print, large type, compact disc, downloadable audio and eBook formats. The book revisits a shocking series of crimes in which dozens of people were murdered in cold blood. Based on years of research and startling new evidence, the book is a masterpiece of narrative nonfiction, as each step in the investigation reveals a series of sinister secrets and reversals. But more than that, it is a searing indictment of the callousness and prejudice toward American Indians that allowed the murderers to operate with impunity for so long. Grann is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine. He is the author of “The Lost City of Z” and a National Book Award finalist for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” both of which were chosen as one of the best books of their respective years by The New York Times, The Washington Post and other publications. The runners up for the 2018 program were “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng and “Bear Town” by Fredrik Backman. The book selection process began in January when a 15-member selection team of community readers narrowed a list of 130 nominated titles down to three finalists. LCL will host several One Book-themed programs. The events are as follows:

Sunday, September 16, 2 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street: Cross Cultural and Cross-Racial Adoptions–Representatives from Holt International will share

information about the adoption process and special counseling given to prospective parents in

cross-cultural and cross-racial adoptions.

Sunday, September 23, 2 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street: History of the

Osage Nation–Kilan Jacobs, from the Osage Nation Historic Preservation Office will discuss the

history and culture of the Osage Nation.

Sunday, September 30, 2 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street: Voices of

Hope–Representatives from Voices of Hope and Lincoln Police Department will provide

information on how to support victims of assault and what community resources are available.

LCL has sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by

creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. For more information about One

Book–One Lincoln, including previous winners, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

