Lincoln City Council Delays Vote On Proposed Floodplain Regulation Changes

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–A vote on a number of proposed floodplain regulations was delayed Monday night by the Lincoln City Council until January 9th, as a way to reach a compromise between a coalition that opposes some of the plan and supporters from environmental and neighborhood groups.

Council member Tom Beckius said they will work to find a community-wide solution that adequately addresses safety.

“We hear you all equally,” Beckius said during discussion before a motion to delay the vote to next month was approved. “I think you are all helping to shape what I believe will be an outstanding set of updates to our community’s flood protections.”

Council member Sandra Washington said the council will do their best “to come up with an understandable, clear package of amendments that makes sense.”

The city proposed a number of changes to floodplain regulations that would affect developing areas of the city as well as property within the core of the city that is in the floodplain.

State law requires property be built a foot above a base level, determined by Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps. The city is proposing requiring an additional foot.