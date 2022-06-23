Lincoln City Council Chair Cited For DUI Following Injury Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–The chairperson of the Lincoln City Council has been cited and released for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in west Lincoln late Tuesday evening.
According to a Lincoln Police incident report released to KFOR News early Wednesday afternoon, a car driven by 63-year-old Tammy Ward was involved in a injury crash in the 2000 block of Surfside Drive in the Capitol Beach area. Ward’s vehicle was eastbound on Surfside Drive when it struck a parked vehicle, left the roadway and ultimately collided with a tree.
Ward was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and a blood draw was subsequently conducted, results are pending.