Lincoln City Council Announces Town Hall Meeting For Future Road Projects

Feb 19, 2020 @ 4:23pm

LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-The Lincoln City Council announced Wednesday that Councilman Richard Megnnis will host a Town Hall meeting Thursday, February 27th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Representatives from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and the Planning Department will join Councilman Megnnis in a discussion about upcoming road closures and road projects.

The Town Hall meeting will take place at the new Fire Station #15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road.

