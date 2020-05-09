Lincoln Churches and Businesses Able to Lessen Restrictions
This is the first weekend in which restrictions on Lincoln churches have been lifted, and businesses being able to open come Monday.
Congregations can hold in person services, but family groups must remain six feet from each other, and nothing can be passed between groups.
Restaurants, and many personal contact businesses are making plans to re-open this coming Monday, with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announcing the city would not fight the relaxation of restrictions.
Restaurants will be able to serve customers at half their seating capacity, with no more than six in a party and tables six feet apart.
Businesses offering hair and nail service, tattoos and massages will be able to re-open so long as employees and customers wear masks.
