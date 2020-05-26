Lincoln Children’s Zoo Introduces Wildlife Walk
(KFOR NEWS May 26, 2020) The Lincoln Children’s Zoo closed March 13, 2020, for the COVID-19 pandemic. That comes to an end June 1st when the Zoo introduces the Wildlife Walk, a one-way adventure throughout the Zoo to see many beloved animals.
The health and safety of the community, staff and animals is top priority at Lincoln Children’s Zoo. During the last few weeks, the zoo’s team has been diligently preparing for the day we can safely welcome guests back. We are excited to take the first step towards that future as we introduce Wildlife Walk.
Tickets for Wildlife Walk must be purchased in advance and will be for timed-entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gates. A limited number of guests will be admitted into the Zoo every 15 minutes to allow for adequate space to safely explore the Zoo.
The Zoo will be open for Wildlife Walk beginning June 1st.
Tickets for Wildlife Walk will be available for non-members to purchase beginning May 29th.
During this time, the Zoo will offer extended hours from 9 am to 7 pm so that guests may have adequate time to explore the Zoo.
The last available ticket reservations will be available at 5:45 each day.
READ MORE: CSG Virtual Torch Run begins June 1st